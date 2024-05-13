Portola Festival Lineup includes MIA, Justice, Jamie XX, and more

Bay Area electronic music heads of all generations have come to expect a stellar lineup from the Portola Music Festival and 2024 looks to be no different. Taking place this year on September 28 and 29 at Pier 80 in San Francisco, the festival features heavy hitters including Disclosure, MIA, Justice, Jamie XX, and Four Tet, to name just a few.

With carefully curated acts spanning multiple stages and eras of electronic dance music, Portola is fast becoming renowned as THE festival for bringing together an unbelievable roster of performers from across the globe. From the likes of Neil Frances and Floating Points, to Nia Archives and Barry Can’t Swim, there’s pretty much something for every type of dance music enthusiast.

Festival-goers can register Friday, May 17 for first dibs on passes at portolamusicfestival.com. Plus, you can keep an ear out on KALW for a chance to win tickets to the festival!