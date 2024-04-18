This is a season-long series, looking at what is the A's final season in Oakland, which may mark the end of major league team sports in a city that boasted all four a half-century ago. So, sit back, relax, and listen to a dirge of what is and what once was.
Foul Ball: Major league baseball in minor league facilities
Last week, the Oakland Athletics announced they are moving to a minor league park in Sacramento for the next three seasons. Today, we bring you the inside baseball with the next episode of our new series, Foul Ball.