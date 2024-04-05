El Laberinto del Coco: Tiny Desk x globalFEST 2024

In 2021, the Tiny Desk x globalFEST series was created to promote international music discovery. For the last three years, artists from around the globe have performed Tiny Desk (home) concerts from their respective countries, but for the first time this year, artists performed at the Tiny Desk at NPR's headquarters.

The island of Puerto Rico has become known for various musical styles that have influenced not just Latin music, but also global musical trends. From the Afro Caribbean styles that make up the salsa boom of the 1970s, to the "BOOM-chicka-BOOM" of the reggaeton beat that came to dominate the charts, Puerto Rican musicians innovate while never straying far from tradition.

That idea inspired percussionist Hector "Coco" Barez to create the group El Laberinto del Coco, a genre-bending collective built around the folklore and rhythmic styles of bomba. The group's message is clear from the opening grooves of "Se Vuelve Miel" that Barez's vision is to dig deep into the African roots of call-and-response with four vocalists and four horn players to remind us throughout its performance of the power of bomba to create community.

Special mention should be made of the presence of musician Jerry Medina, a musical treasure and icon from the island who has performed with the biggest names in Afro Caribbean music as a vocalist and trumpeter — in this case adding voca rumba percussion and sound effects.

SET LIST

"Se Vuelve Miel"

"El Silencio"

"Todo Va a Estar Bien"

"La Bambula"

"Canción de Repertorio"



MUSICIANS

Hector "Coco" Barez: musical direction, tambor primo

Andrés "Kino" Cruz: tambor buleador

Efrain Martinez: drums

Manuel "Kike" Rodriguez: bass

Jorge Andres Ferreras Pujol "Patillazz": electric guitar

Daniel Ramirez Amador: trumpet

Luis Francisco Colon: tenor sax

Jomar Santana: trombone

Janice Maisonet: baritone sax

Chamir Bonano: cantora

KIaní Medina: cantora

Antoinette Rodriguez: cantora

Soreimi Bezares: cantora

Jerry Medina: cantaor



