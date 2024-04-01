© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

Venice City: Climate change provides opportunity

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published April 1, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Matthias Ripp
Click the play button above to listen

The tiny town of San Pippo lies in lowlands, smack dab between Marin and Sonoma Counties. And, recent heavy rains literally turned its streets into canals. It’s a devastating effect of climate change, but civic leaders don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing.

This story aired in the April 1, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Crosscurrents
