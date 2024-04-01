Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Venice City: Climate change provides opportunity
Click the play button above to listen
The tiny town of San Pippo lies in lowlands, smack dab between Marin and Sonoma Counties. And, recent heavy rains literally turned its streets into canals. It’s a devastating effect of climate change, but civic leaders don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing.
This story aired in the April 1, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.