A comedian, a pug and a politician walk into the quiz. Do you know the punchline?

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 29, 2024 at 2:00 AM PDT
Today ends spring break for many families. This joyous period of forced quality time culminates, for some Americans, in the sacred rite of filling single-use plastics with congealed high-fructose corn syrup ellipsoids for a bacchanal presided over by a man-sized leporine abomination.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore bridge collapse and its consequences dominated the news cycle. Join us here for non-roadway-related politics, irony and trivia. Warning: Contains mimes.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.