Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Andre Ward on the personal battles he fought outside of the ring

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
"I'm learning still to this day at 40 years old, the power of forgiveness [and] the liberty that's associated with forgiveness."

The boxing great is an Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion. He retired with an undefeated record in 2017. Now Andre Ward is talking about the other battles he overcame in his life. Andre was born to a white father and black mother. Both struggled with drug addiction This all hit him hard while growing up in Oakland, and led him turning to the streets. But he found his way onto a better path. Andre shares why he wrote about this in his new memoir “Killing the Image: A Champion’s Journey of Faith, Fighting, and Forgiveness”.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the March 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
