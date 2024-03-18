Andre Ward on the personal battles he fought outside of the ring

"I'm learning still to this day at 40 years old, the power of forgiveness [and] the liberty that's associated with forgiveness."

The boxing great is an Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion. He retired with an undefeated record in 2017. Now Andre Ward is talking about the other battles he overcame in his life. Andre was born to a white father and black mother. Both struggled with drug addiction This all hit him hard while growing up in Oakland, and led him turning to the streets. But he found his way onto a better path. Andre shares why he wrote about this in his new memoir “Killing the Image: A Champion’s Journey of Faith, Fighting, and Forgiveness”.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the March 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

