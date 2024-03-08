Africa Mix celebrates women in music

The music industry is constantly evolving, and more and more female artists, especially African women, are appearing on the world music stages, which has not always been the case. Many performance venues were closed to female artists. It was not a good idea for African young women to aspire to be in the music field, and when they entered this male-dominated profession, they were often relegated to the position of background singers and dancers. They constantly faced the battle of having their say in a band, and they also faced discrimination on the road, on the radio, or from record company executives or male artists.

In the last 20 years, women have played significant parts in African music’s success. These women have often doubled as activists; they are champions of truth and change, and they are trailblazers who are motivated to overcome a history of prejudice and marginalization. Over the years, African women singers have made great strides in both sound and recognition all over the continent and abroad. Despite the harshness of daily challenges, women, particularly the younger generation, are leading diverse movements for social change, including lobbying for girls' right to education and various women's rights issues.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Africamix is dedicating the entire month of March to women singers, songwriters, and band leaders whose inspiring voices and talents are the face of African music in the continent and the African diaspora.

Here are some trailblazers whose music helped shape today’s African music landscape.

Miriam Makeba

Nicknamed Mama Africa, Miriam Makeba was a South African singer and civil rights activist known for becoming the first African artist to globally popularize African music.

Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo Beninese-American singer-songwriter, actress, and activist noted for her diverse musical influences. She's a winner of several Grammys.

Oumou Sangaré

She is undoubtedly the best-known Malian women singers on the world music scene today. Despite this worldwide recognition, Oumou Sangaré remains faithful to and proud of Malian tradition.

Sona Jobarteh

Sona Jobarteh is a composer, singer, and instrumentalist of Gambian and English origin. She is the first female professional kora player. She is from one of the five principal kora-playing griot families of West Africa.

Tyla

Tyla is a South African Amapiano singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Johannesburg, she won the first Grammy strictly dedicated to African music in 2024.

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr is a Beninese-born Nigerian singer. With the release of her song ‘Rush’ in 2022, she became the youngest African female artist to surpass 100 million views on a single video.

