The Bay’s Youngest Mayor is shaking up South San Francisco

This story was made to be heard, click the play button above to listen

South San Francisco is known more commonly for the frequent sound of airplanes flying overhead from SFO and for its iconic sign on the hill that declares it – “the industrial city.” But the city's recently inaugurated and youngest ever Mayor – James Coleman – wants to change that. He hopes that South City can earn the reputation of also being a place that is thinking about the future of housing and sustainability.

This story aired in the February 26, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.