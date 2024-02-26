© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The Bay’s Youngest Mayor is shaking up South San Francisco

KALW | By Paul C. Kelly Campos
Published February 26, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
South San Francisco Mayor, James Coleman, gives an impassioned speech to a packed City Council chambers' audience on December 5th, 2023
Anish Mohanty
South San Francisco Mayor, James Coleman, gives an impassioned speech to a packed City Council chambers' audience on December 5th, 2023.
This story was made to be heard, click the play button above to listen

South San Francisco is known more commonly for the frequent sound of airplanes flying overhead from SFO and for its iconic sign on the hill that declares it – “the industrial city.” But the city's recently inaugurated and youngest ever Mayor – James Coleman – wants to change that. He hopes that South City can earn the reputation of also being a place that is thinking about the future of housing and sustainability.

This story aired in the February 26, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Tags
Crosscurrents Crosscurrents
Paul C. Kelly Campos
Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Paul C. Kelly Campos is a writer, poet and translator of Irish and Nicaraguan descent. His bilingual work has appeared in NPR’s Next Generation Radio, The Washington Post, KQED Forum, KALW, Prism, The Golden Gate Xpress, Seen and Heard, The San Franciscan, and Borderless magazine.
See stories by Paul C. Kelly Campos