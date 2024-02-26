Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
The Bay’s Youngest Mayor is shaking up South San Francisco
South San Francisco is known more commonly for the frequent sound of airplanes flying overhead from SFO and for its iconic sign on the hill that declares it – “the industrial city.” But the city's recently inaugurated and youngest ever Mayor – James Coleman – wants to change that. He hopes that South City can earn the reputation of also being a place that is thinking about the future of housing and sustainability.
