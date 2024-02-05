© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Carl Winters and the joys of playing the kalimba

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Carl Winters a.k.a. The Kalimba King
Photo provided by Carl Winters
“It’s an instrument, contrary to what some people may think. There’s a misconception that it’s just a little toy or trinket.”

Carl Winters

Carl, the self-professed Kalimba King, grew up in a musical family in San Antonio. He first gravitated to the kalimba in college. The kalimba is a small wooden box, with metal keys. He has played kalimba in programs around the Bay Area and the country. He also brought music into his former East Bay elementary classrooms. Visit Carl Winters' website for his upcoming performances around the Bay Area and in the country.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
