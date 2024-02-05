Carl Winters and the joys of playing the kalimba

“It’s an instrument, contrary to what some people may think. There’s a misconception that it’s just a little toy or trinket.”



Carl Winters

Carl, the self-professed Kalimba King, grew up in a musical family in San Antonio. He first gravitated to the kalimba in college. The kalimba is a small wooden box, with metal keys. He has played kalimba in programs around the Bay Area and the country. He also brought music into his former East Bay elementary classrooms. Visit Carl Winters' website for his upcoming performances around the Bay Area and in the country.

