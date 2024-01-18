Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
A tribute to the Pointer Sisters
The Pointer Sisters were four women from Oakland whose songs were everywhere in that 70s and 80s. In a story that comes to us from our friends at UC Berkeley’s North Gate radio, reporter Celeste Hamilton Dennis brings us a story about why the love for the Pointer Sisters is still going strong today.
This story aired in the January 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.