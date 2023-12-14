Documentary tells the story of fallen army nurse Capt. Jennifer Moreno

She gave her life for another which is the greatest call of duty to anybody who's been in war. Daniel Bernardi

Jennifer Moreno was raised in San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood with dreams of becoming an army nurse. Her dream came true after moving to the Bay Area and graduating from the University of San Francisco's nursing program. But in 2013 her life was cut short. During a tour in Afghanistan, a roadside explosive killed her as she tried to aid fallen soldiers. Jennifer was only 25.

A new documentary, “Ultimate Sacrifices: Capt. Jennifer Moreno,” tells her life story, and explores how her death created a new bond between a close army comrade and her family.

For a limited time, you can watch“Ultimate Sacrifices: Capt. Jennifer Moreno” for free on Youtube.

This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel.

