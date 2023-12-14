© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Documentary tells the story of fallen army nurse Capt. Jennifer Moreno

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published December 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Capt. Jennifer Moreno
Photo provided by Daniel Bernardi
Capt. Jennifer Moreno
She gave her life for another which is the greatest call of duty to anybody who's been in war.
Daniel Bernardi

Jennifer Moreno was raised in San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood with dreams of becoming an army nurse. Her dream came true after moving to the Bay Area and graduating from the University of San Francisco's nursing program. But in 2013 her life was cut short. During a tour in Afghanistan, a roadside explosive killed her as she tried to aid fallen soldiers. Jennifer was only 25.

A new documentary, “Ultimate Sacrifices: Capt. Jennifer Moreno,” tells her life story, and explores how her death created a new bond between a close army comrade and her family.

For a limited time, you can watch“Ultimate Sacrifices: Capt. Jennifer Moreno” for free on Youtube.

This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel.
Tags
Crosscurrents CrosscurrentsArts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden