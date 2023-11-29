Palestinian academic says "Nakba" continuing in Gaza and the West Bank

Columbia professor Rashid Khalidi is considered by many as one of the leading authors on the Palestinian identity and the national struggle for statehood. The ongoing war between the Palestinian militant movement, Hamas, and Israeli has evoked memories of the events 75 years ago -- which resulted in the mass expulsion of Palestinians and the birth of the modern State of Israel. He speaks about the historical similarities, and differences, between the events 1948 and today.

This interview aired on the November 29, 2023 of Crosscurrents.