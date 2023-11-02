Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
SF City Attorney David Chiu on autonomous vehicles, homelessness, and fining landlords
Following a series of accidents involving the Cruise self-driving cars, the California Department of Motor Vehicles recently revoked Cruise's license to operate its fleet on San Francisco streets. The decision comes amid a push by San Francisco City Attorney David Chui to rein in Cruise and other robo-taxi services. Recently, KALW spoke with Chui about autonomous vehicles, the city's attempts to grapple with homelessness, and other issues.