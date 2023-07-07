Shiru Presents: High fidelity parties for the people

As the world was emerging from the pandemic and the live music landscape was in recovery mode, Shirin Raza and her husband Daniel Gahr — co-founders of Oakland’s Bar Shiru — were thinking about how they could use their resources to support local artists. The pair had thrown art and music parties as a side hobby before, but now they wanted to find unique, alternative spaces for dance parties while also making sure artists were being paid fairly in the tentatively changed industry. And so, Shiru Presents was born, a sporadic but high-quality party series that combines exceptional sound, amazing environments, and beloved Bay Area acts.

“It just felt like there was a lot of room to create some fair booking terms and practices in the artist DJ community. So part of the reason I also started this is as a way to be more forward-thinking as a promoter,” says Shirin.

The inaugural Shiru Presents shindig took place on a rooftop in Oakland, with beloved local DJ Nina Sol as the headliner, and for the next one, they cleared out the tables at Bar Shiru for a more intimate jam soundtracked through the hi-fi system. Their next event, A Dance Party at the Paramount, takes place on Saturday, August 5 with DJ sets by Space Ghost, Lil Sur, and Daniel, who performs under the name GAHR.

The idea for this dance party at the Paramount came about after Shirin learned the historic theatre would be closed for renovations throughout the summer, though the breathtaking Art Deco lobby would still be accessible. “We did a walk-through and just kind of played around with the lighting,” says Shirin, “and we were just mesmerized by how we could take a really historic nonprofit for the arts venue and meld it with a genre and a subculture that doesn't normally go into spaces like that.”

The lineup reflects the Shiru pair’s eclectic tastes and laser focus on Oakland, which Shirin considers to be the musical heartbeat of the Bay. Local DJ and producer Space Ghost’s eclectic mix of boogie, disco, and house felt like a perfect fit for the vibe at the Paramount, and like a great complement to GAHR, who’s also the resident selector at Bar Shiru. Lil Sur was added to round out the roster and to introduce the up-and-coming DJ to the greater community.

“The thing that I love about Oakland is that there's an element of diversity, inclusivity, and innovation with a layer of just good value, righteous people that come together in a perfect way,” Shirin says. “And I think music is such a component of Oakland's identity. It's got so many different cultures around music, and it's a beautiful ecosystem.”

Shiru Presents hopes to be a valuable addition to that ecosystem, which is why the team has been measured about their events, choosing to wait for great opportunities like the one with the Paramount rather than overloading the scene with parties that may not feel as special. Ultimately, the goal is to create safe, fun, and inclusive spaces with a heavy focus on sound quality. The vibes, as the kids say, should be impeccable.

“I just want people to feel like they had a really joyous, but also just an easy, time,” Shirin says. “I want them to leave feeling like they just went to a kick-ass party at their friend's house but in a ridiculous, visual environment.”

Get tickets for the Dance Party at the Paramount here.

