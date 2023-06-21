Breakaway Music Festival returns to Bay Area for year two

Get ready and set for another celebration of music, art, and creativity as the Breakaway Music Festival is set to touch down in the Bay Area once again. Taking place on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14 2023 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the touring EDM jam features headliners Alan Walker, DJ Snake, Big Gigantic, and so many more.

Produced in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment, Breakaway Bay Area offers fans the chance to immerse themselves in the music with a killer lineup that features heavy hitters like What So Not, BONNIE X CLYDE, Henry Fong, and Smoakland, with more to be announced. This year’s festival also boasts a second stage called “The Launch Pad, curated by party collective Brownies & Lemonade, plus an array of immersive activations and a silent disco. “We're looking forward to this second year in San Francisco growing the Breakaway audience and providing the West Coast with an experience they won't forget,” said festival co-founder Zach Ruben. With a goal to bring premium experiences to audiences that other festivals have traditionally overlooked, Breakaway looks set to be a favorite staple among Bay Area dance music lovers.