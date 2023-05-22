KALW Music programmers judge SFSU Battle of the DJs, Bands

In an unprecedented display of musical synergy, KALW, and San Francisco State University’s Associated Students joined forces to find two grand openers from the student body for SFSU’s 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival .

The Battle of the DJs and Battle of the Bands competitions, held Tuesday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 10, showcased the immense talent of SFSU students, with the winners of the battles getting to perform as opening acts for the festival’s headliner, renowned Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco. The energy was palpable as the university’s venue, The Depot , turned up the volume and burst to life with captivating beats and pulsating rhythms.

First up was the DJ Competition, judged by Juan “Wonway Posibul” Amador, Marcus Aurelius Rosario aka “Mawkus," and Eryka. Eight student contestants were allotted 15-minute sets and critiqued on their stage presence, songwriting, music selection, creativity, and originality. Local student DJ Mellow took the crown. As an added surprise, Wonway Posibul gifted the young artist 20 minutes of air time during his show on KALW weeknights from 8 - 10 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 10, Battle of The Bands took The Depot by storm with its blend of indie and heavy metal sounds. Fog City Blues host and producer, Devon Strolovitch, sat next to professor Buddy Sale and student Morgan Butler to judge six bands. Through all the hard-hitting beats bouncing off the walls, local band KJM took the lead.

With the thrilling DJ Competition and the electrifying Battle of The Bands, the stage was set for Fiasco. Thanks to our KALW DJs for providing their sharp skills and good taste to help assemble this lineup for the student body.