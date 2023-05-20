Burton High Stories: Heart Attacks

My name is Garrett Wu, I am a senior at Burton High School and part of the health science academy. Today I will be talking about the risks of a heart attack and ultimately a solution to solve this worldwide issue. I learned about the topic during my junior year of high school and I found it really interesting. Soon after the class got the chance to dissect a cow's heart, which was very cool.

A heart attack happens when you get a blood clot in your coronary arteries. This is located around your heart and branches throughout your heart. If your blood and oxygen gets cut off due to a block in the arteries, the muscle cells of your heart begin to die. It will be extremely difficult to breathe and your brain will also shut off.

The symptoms of a heart attack consists of chest pain, being light headed, a shortness of breath, numbness, and cold sweats. Current estimates are that 82% of the people who are over 64 will die from a heart attack. And the CDC says that high blood pressure is the leading cause for heart attacks.. Nearly half of the people living in the U.S have high blood pressure.

If this is you, and you’re ready to make a lifestyle change to improve your health, I have some suggestions for your success. You will want to avoid alcohol, smoking, and added salt on your food. It is also recommended to avoid foods that are oily and high in fat. Some examples are fried chicken and potato chips. Healthy habits to support your heart's health are to exercise, eat vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, carrots and bell peppers. Last but not least, keep track of your weight. This will help you see the progression you've had towards an ideal weight you want to be at. This can be used as motivation so you keep going!

Staying fit and being healthy is cool! I want to encourage people to take care of their bodies while they are young. This will prevent health problems as you get older. You have full control of your body and this is the time to change your lifestyle.