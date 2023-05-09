The corner store trying to bring Ukrainian and Russian products to Oakland despite a war

This story played in the May 9, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

And I have multiple customers. You used to carry this one, you used to carry this one. You used to carry the, what happened? And I always tell them, Hey, we're trying to get back.

Suman Acharya and his business partner Prem Prakash Gautam purchased Euromix Delicatessen in Oakland from the previous owners in 2021 because of their connection to Eastern Europe. The Nepalese natives lived in Moscow, Russia for years and had grown accustomed to Eastern European treats like Kvass, a wheat-based Russian soda.

Suman thought Euromix was a good investment but then war broke out.

Russia invaded Ukraine last February and the conflict has been going on for more than a year with no end in sight. The war continues to affect global supply chains, leaving Suman and his co-owner to figure out how to secure goods for the communities that crave them here in the East Bay.