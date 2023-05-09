© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The corner store trying to bring Ukrainian and Russian products to Oakland despite a war

KALW | By Ricky Rodas
Published May 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
This story played in the May 9, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

And I have multiple customers. You used to carry this one, you used to carry this one. You used to carry the, what happened? And I always tell them, Hey, we're trying to get back.

Suman Acharya and his business partner Prem Prakash Gautam purchased Euromix Delicatessen in Oakland from the previous owners in 2021 because of their connection to Eastern Europe. The Nepalese natives lived in Moscow, Russia for years and had grown accustomed to Eastern European treats like Kvass, a wheat-based Russian soda.

Suman thought Euromix was a good investment but then war broke out.

Russia invaded Ukraine last February and the conflict has been going on for more than a year with no end in sight. The war continues to affect global supply chains, leaving Suman and his co-owner to figure out how to secure goods for the communities that crave them here in the East Bay.

Click the play button above to listen to the story

Ricky Rodas
Ricky Rodas is one of KALW's 2022 reporting fellows. He is a member of the 2020 graduating class of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. He spent two years reporting on immigrant communities in the Bay Area as a reporter for the local news sites Oakland North, Mission Local, and Richmond Confidential. Rodas, who is Salvadoran American, is currently the small & immigrant-owned business reporter for The Oaklandside through a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities.
See stories by Ricky Rodas