So what is it like being on the Golden State Warriors dance team?

This interview aired in the April 26, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

For every one minute routine we do, it takes about 12-15 hours to get it ready. Charity Caldwell

The basketball players at the Chase Center aren’t the only team sweating and working hard for their fans. The Warriors Dance Team put in a lot of energy to keep the crowd pumped. Charity Caldwell has been dancing with the Warriors for two seasons. When the South Bay dancer is not working her marketing job, she’s spending hours upon hours rehearsing to perform on the Warriors’ court. Charity spoke about the dance team's sisterhood and the physical commitment it takes to be part of the squad.

