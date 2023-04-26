© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

So what is it like being on the Golden State Warriors dance team?

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published April 26, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Warriors dancer Charity Caldwell
Photo provided by Golden State Warriors
/
Warriors dancer Charity Caldwell

This interview aired in the April 26, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

For every one minute routine we do, it takes about 12-15 hours to get it ready.
Charity Caldwell

The basketball players at the Chase Center aren’t the only team sweating and working hard for their fans. The Warriors Dance Team put in a lot of energy to keep the crowd pumped. Charity Caldwell has been dancing with the Warriors for two seasons. When the South Bay dancer is not working her marketing job, she’s spending hours upon hours rehearsing to perform on the Warriors’ court. Charity spoke about the dance team's sisterhood and the physical commitment it takes to be part of the squad.

Tags
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden