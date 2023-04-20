The News Roundup - Domestic

Dominion Voting Systems settled its lawsuit with Fox Corp. this week for $787.5 million, making it one of the most expensive defamation payouts in American history. Now, Dominion is moving on to the many other lawsuits it filed against public figures and other media properties such as Newsmax over false claims about the 2020 election.

An 84-year-old white man was charged this week for the shooting of a Black teenager who mistakenly went to the wrong address in Kansas City, Mo., to pick up his siblings. Ralph Yarl, the victim, survived the attack and is recuperating at home with his family.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched a Democratic bid for the presidency this week. Speaking at his launch event in Boston, Kennedy decried political division.

“During this campaign and during my administration my objective will be to make as many Americans as possible forget that they are Republicans or Democrats and remember that they are Americans,” he said.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

