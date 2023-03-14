© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

Will new bill save cannabis lounges and California's legal pot industry?

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Assembly Member Matt Haney

California's legalized pot industry is struggling and that includes cannabis lounges. A bill in the State Assembly may hold the key to reviving the industry, by allowing the sale of food and non-alcoholic beverages at cannabis lounges. Assembly Member Matt Haney of San Francisco who authored the bill, speaks about pivotal moment the cannabis industry is in.

Sunni Khalid
