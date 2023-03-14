Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Will new bill save cannabis lounges and California's legal pot industry?
California's legalized pot industry is struggling and that includes cannabis lounges. A bill in the State Assembly may hold the key to reviving the industry, by allowing the sale of food and non-alcoholic beverages at cannabis lounges. Assembly Member Matt Haney of San Francisco who authored the bill, speaks about pivotal moment the cannabis industry is in.