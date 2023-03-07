The music of 'Redemption' crosses faultlines inside prison

If you think the United States is racially divided, prison can be even worse. But there are exceptions.

Michael McKuin and Rodney Edinbyrd are both incarcerated at Solano State prison in Vacaville. Together, they’ve broken the harsh racial traditions of prison to play music in a band. Mike plays bass and sings, Rodney — Rome to his friends — writes the songs and plays guitar.

"We just do our thing. Whereever it comes out of my soul, through my hand, through these strings..."boom" thats what you got."

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

