Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The music of 'Redemption' crosses faultlines inside prison

Bryan Mazza,
Uncuffed
Published March 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
"Redemption" bandmates Michael McKuin (L) and Rodney Edinbyrd. Interviewer Bryan Mazza in back.
Uncuffed
/
"Redemption" bandmates Michael McKuin (L) and Rodney Edinbyrd. Interviewer Bryan Mazza in back.

If you think the United States is racially divided, prison can be even worse. But there are exceptions.

Michael McKuin and Rodney Edinbyrd are both incarcerated at Solano State prison in Vacaville. Together, they’ve broken the harsh racial traditions of prison to play music in a band. Mike plays bass and sings, Rodney — Rome to his friends — writes the songs and plays guitar.

"We just do our thing. Whereever it comes out of my soul, through my hand, through these strings..."boom" thats what you got."

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Tags
Local MusicracismCrosscurrents
Bryan Mazza
Bryan Mazza is a producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
