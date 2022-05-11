© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday 5/11/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 11, 2022 at 12:34 PM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

San Francisco Police Department Communications Director Matt Dorsey was sworn in office on the city's Board of Supervisors Monday by Mayor London Breed/California’s largest agricultural export is almonds but much of that crop is sitting in warehouses across the state/Caltrain's board of directors agreed to delay planned fare increases in an effort to encourage more people to ride the train/Gas prices have reached a new record high in the U.S.

