Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 5/9/22

Allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled against administrators at several California State University campuses, according to records released Friday by the system / A California measure allowing children 12-and-up to be vaccinated without their parents' consent, including against the coronavirus, has cleared its first legislative committee / San Jose officials are restricting water use for new developments, but conservationists want to see the city make more aggressive steps / The National Weather Service forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area calls for chilly temperatures about 5-10 degrees below normal this morning, following overnight showers over the North Bay and near the coast

Click the play button above to listen to the news.