Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 5/5/22

One of the five Oakland Unified School District board members that supported the controversial school merger and closure plan has resigned / Parents of children addicted to social media platforms would be able to sue tech companies for negligence under a California bill that passed the state Assembly Judiciary Committee this week / Norman Mineta, a former mayor of San Jose, a member of congress, and cabinet secretary under two presidents, has died at the age of 90 / Roughly 1,000 homeless residents of Oakland may soon be able to find shelter on the city's former Army base following a resolution approved Tuesday by the City Council

Click the play button above to listen to the news.