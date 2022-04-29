Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 2/29/22

City leaders in Oakland said Wednesday they were optimistic that a judge would soon end nearly two decades of federal oversight of the city's police department / California is going after big oil and gas industries for their role in the growing plastic waste pollution crisis / A Democrat lawmaker from the central San Joaquin Valley wants to put cash in the hands of eligible farmworkers to help them deal with the devastation of California's drought / The state Senate's Energy Committee this week approved legislation requiring oil companies to disclose how much profit they make on every gallon of gas they sell

Click the play button above to listen to the news.