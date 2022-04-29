© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 2/29/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published April 29, 2022 at 10:17 AM PDT
City leaders in Oakland said Wednesday they were optimistic that a judge would soon end nearly two decades of federal oversight of the city's police department / California is going after big oil and gas industries for their role in the growing plastic waste pollution crisis / A Democrat lawmaker from the central San Joaquin Valley wants to put cash in the hands of eligible farmworkers to help them deal with the devastation of California's drought / The state Senate's Energy Committee this week approved legislation requiring oil companies to disclose how much profit they make on every gallon of gas they sell

Bay Area Headlines
