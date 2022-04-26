© 2021 KALW
Paxlovid, a highly effective COVID drug, will be made available to more pharmacies

By Rachel Martin,
Tamara Keith
Published April 26, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT

The White House is unveiling a new push to make more people aware of COVID-19 treatments like Paxlovid — because stockpiles of the life-saving antiviral have been sitting on shelves, unused.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.