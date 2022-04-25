© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 4/25/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published April 25, 2022 at 10:41 AM PDT
Approximately 5,000 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford will go on strike this morning / Masks are not currently required in a growing number of public spaces, including many airlines and public transit systems / Masks to protect against the transmission of COVID-19 will no longer be required in public commission and board hearing rooms in San Francisco city facilities / A California bill would require schools to warn parents about the dangers of firearms

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991.
