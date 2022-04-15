Entries We Love: Tim Reynolds, 'Be Free'

Hometown: North Hollywood, Calif.

Pairs well with: Taking a deep, belly full of fresh air on a sunny day

"Sometimes it's just better off if you just let go / If you just let go and just breathe," Tim Reynolds sings over his playfully percussive, string-centric song "Be Free." The singer-songwriter and violinist evokes all types of good feelings in his Tiny Desk Contest entry, down to the infectious smile that almost never leaves his face. The song is simple, yet Reynolds' approach is also mindful. With just a mic, violin and loop pedal, Reynolds crafts melodies vocally and through his violin, incorporating folky and soulful embellishments. Reynolds wraps up his performance by serenading us with a violin solo that hits quite the high note, passionately driving his message home. After all, what better feeling is there than the freedom to just be?

