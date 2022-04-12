Desks of the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest

The first rule of the Tiny Desk Contest is simple: All entry videos must include a desk. If they didn't, how would we know artists are up to the task of performing behind the Tiny Desk if they win?

We watched each and every one of the thousands of entries to this year's Contest. We saw big desks, small desks, crafty desks, desks in unexpected places and desks that tested the limits of what exactly a desk is. Here are the best of those desks in one supercut video, soundtracked by a Florida band called Speak Easy, whose members perform their groovy entry, "Ain't No Need to Wonder," in matching tracksuits behind an especially large desk.

Watch the full versions of all the entries featured in the video – plus thousands more entries to this year's Contest – at npr.org/tinydeskcontest.

