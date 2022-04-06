Entries We Love: Riley Parker, 'Wilted'

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Pairs well with: Pressing flowers; changing seasons

On "Wilted," singer-guitarist Katie Domschke reflects on a love that's wilted like plants in a neglected greenhouse. "Do you feel it getting colder the further / We are from the sun?" she asks, her voice strong, consoling and conversational. In the video, four band members — Domschke, Geoffrey Mutchnik, Peter Vance and Max Hewett — perform where two staircases meet, each artist's talents coming into focus as the song progresses. The group's catchy "oohs" and "aahs" back Domschke's melody on one verse; they finish her sentences in the next. "Words we," Domschke begins, "Buried under," the band interjects; "Crowded," Domschke continues, "Lonely garden," the band responds. "Wilted" is like a comforting friend there to help soak up a melancholy feeling.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.