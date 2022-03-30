© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 3/30/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published March 30, 2022 at 12:02 PM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

President Joe Biden has earmarked an additional $200 million for the Silicon Valley BART Extension Phase II in his upcoming proposed budget / California’s task force on reparations made a decision late yesterday on who would be eligible for state compensation / California Governor Gavin Newsom is leaving it up to local water agencies to decide whether mandatory rationing is necessary at this point in the drought / Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed March 30th, 2022 “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” to commemorate the people who served in that war

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance