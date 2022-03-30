Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 3/30/22

President Joe Biden has earmarked an additional $200 million for the Silicon Valley BART Extension Phase II in his upcoming proposed budget / California’s task force on reparations made a decision late yesterday on who would be eligible for state compensation / California Governor Gavin Newsom is leaving it up to local water agencies to decide whether mandatory rationing is necessary at this point in the drought / Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed March 30th, 2022 “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” to commemorate the people who served in that war

