Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 3/29/22

Governor Gavin Newsom is moving to conserve water as the state expects a third year of extreme drought / Nine school districts, charter schools and county offices of education were awarded $1.8 million in grants from private funders to improve training for teachers to better serve children learning English in addition to their home languages / As record-breaking drought fuels another potentially dangerous wildfire season, the state auditor reported Thursday that state officials are failing to hold California's electric utilities accountable for preventing fires caused by their equipment / BART will be able to maintain its current service level through at least mid-2025 thanks to federal emergency funds, even if its ridership remains flat, so says BART’s budget officials

