© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 3/29/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published March 29, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Governor Gavin Newsom is moving to conserve water as the state expects a third year of extreme drought / Nine school districts, charter schools and county offices of education were awarded $1.8 million in grants from private funders to improve training for teachers to better serve children learning English in addition to their home languages / As record-breaking drought fuels another potentially dangerous wildfire season, the state auditor reported Thursday that state officials are failing to hold California's electric utilities accountable for preventing fires caused by their equipment / BART will be able to maintain its current service level through at least mid-2025 thanks to federal emergency funds, even if its ridership remains flat, so says BART’s budget officials

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance