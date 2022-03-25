Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 3/25/22

The trustees at California State University voted Tuesday to permanently drop the SAT and ACT standardized tests from its admissions process / Yosemite has begun taking reservations from people hoping to visit the park between May 20th and September 30th / Lateefah Simon will be allowed to retain her seat on the BART Board of Directors, two weeks after she was briefly stripped of her seat due to a dispute over whether she lives in the district she represents / Within the state, there were sharp enrollment declines in coastal counties – and sharp increases inland, as families moved east to bigger lots and cheaper homes

