Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 3/24/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published March 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM PDT
Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday unveiled his plan to give California drivers direct payments to help offset costs of rising gas prices / San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston said on Tuesday that the need to provide services for the young homeless people in Haight-Ashbury is more urgent than ever / One of San Francisco’s most iconic landmarks – the Transamerica Pyramid – is getting a major renovation, starting this year / Teachers and staff for the Sacramento City Unified School District held a rally on their first day of an indefinite strike yesterday

Kevin Vance
