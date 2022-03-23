Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 3/23/22

BART’s Red line Service resumed yesterday between Richmond and Millbrae, two weeks after service was first interrupted by a broken power cable in the East Bay, between the El Cerrito Plaza and Ashby stations / After community college enrollment collapsed in late 2020, California lawmakers last year gave the system of public two-year colleges $120 million to help stem the tide of departing students and bring them back. But enrollment has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels

Click the play button above to listen to the news.