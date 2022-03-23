© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 3/23/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published March 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT
BART’s Red line Service resumed yesterday between Richmond and Millbrae, two weeks after service was first interrupted by a broken power cable in the East Bay, between the El Cerrito Plaza and Ashby stations / After community college enrollment collapsed in late 2020, California lawmakers last year gave the system of public two-year colleges $120 million to help stem the tide of departing students and bring them back. But enrollment has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
