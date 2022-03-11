© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 3/11/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published March 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM PST
The City of Berkeley and the University of California-Berkeley are offering interim accommodations for unhoused residents of “People’s Park,” while plans to build a new student housing complex on the site proceed / In 2018, California voters passed a ballot measure which could have led to the end of daylight-saving time in the state. Spring forward four years, and we’ll still be changing the clocks this weekend / San Francisco is lifting its proof of vaccination requirement today for a handful of indoor businesses including restaurants, bars and gyms / An Oakland Fire Department spokesperson said last night that a fire that destroyed three recreational vehicles at an encampment earlier in the day was accidental

