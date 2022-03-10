Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 3/10/22

BART has temporarily suspended service along its Red Line (Richmond to Daly City/Millbrae) as work crews replace damaged electrical cables along the route / California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered his annual State of the State address Tuesday night / Governor Gavin Newsom delivered his State of the State address Tuesday evening. He highlighted a number of issues, from the state’s COVID-19 to high gas prices / A protest held outside Tuesday's Vallejo City Council meeting erupted inside the chambers as well, as the council prepared to discuss acquiring a $30 million loan to secure a controversial new police station

Click the play button above to listen to the news.