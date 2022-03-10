© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 3/10/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published March 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM PST
BART has temporarily suspended service along its Red Line (Richmond to Daly City/Millbrae) as work crews replace damaged electrical cables along the route / California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered his annual State of the State address Tuesday night / Governor Gavin Newsom delivered his State of the State address Tuesday evening. He highlighted a number of issues, from the state’s COVID-19 to high gas prices / A protest held outside Tuesday's Vallejo City Council meeting erupted inside the chambers as well, as the council prepared to discuss acquiring a $30 million loan to secure a controversial new police station

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
