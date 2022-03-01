Bay Area Headlines, Tuesday, 3/1/22

Students in most counties in California will no longer have to wear masks in schools, effective today / Plans to address climate change on a local level are becoming more common in California. But how effective are they? / Twenty-three area faith leaders delivered a plea yesterday to the Oakland Unified School District asking it to look at how its school closure plan will impact Black and Hispanic students / Last week, a datapoint uncovered by the non-partisan California Policy Lab showed a minority of college students in the state taking advantage of the food benefits program CalFresh.