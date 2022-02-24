© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 2/24/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 24, 2022 at 10:54 AM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

San Francisco’s Police Chief says he has taken steps to halt his department's possible misuse of DNA evidence collected from victims of crime / A new report from the non-partisan California Policy Lab has insight into college students and food insecurity / San Francisco's Board of Education will consider laying off hundreds of San Francisco Unified School District teachers and other staff next week/ The City of Oakland has launched a pilot program providing a transit subsidy in hopes that it will increase ridership among low-income residents

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance