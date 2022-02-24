Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 2/24/22

San Francisco’s Police Chief says he has taken steps to halt his department's possible misuse of DNA evidence collected from victims of crime / A new report from the non-partisan California Policy Lab has insight into college students and food insecurity / San Francisco's Board of Education will consider laying off hundreds of San Francisco Unified School District teachers and other staff next week/ The City of Oakland has launched a pilot program providing a transit subsidy in hopes that it will increase ridership among low-income residents

