Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 2/22/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM PST
San Francisco’s district attorney and public defender are demanding that SFPD stop using DNA collected from sexual assault survivors to incriminate them with unrelated crimes / California’s organic produce farmers say they anticipate a rough 2022 / Last weekend, Chinatown held its first in-person Lunar New Year’s celebrations in two years / Asian-American parents and local leaders are protesting a decision to remove the name of a controversial community leader from a list of names suggested for the renaming of a Berkeley elementary school / The Berkeley Police Department and City Council released a joint statement yesterday afternoon condemning hateful messages left on the doorsteps of homes in the north Berkeley hills / Rain fell in downtown San Francisco for the first time in 44 days.

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
