Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 2/21/22

Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new long-term plan to enhance the state’s ability to deal with the ongoing COVID pandemic / Governor Newsom is also giving an early endorsement to a handful of bills that would crack down on gun sales / Parents of students at Parker Elementary School in Oakland say they will hold a protest at 2 p.m. today over the Oakland Unified School District's plan to shut down Parker School and nearly a dozen other schools / California's subsidized preschool program may be open to toddlers as young as two-years-old, if the expansion of services in Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed budget comes to pass / California is seeing a boom in recall elections taking aim at statewide and local politicians / Community members will recognize the fifth annual Black Solidarity Week, and the 57th anniversary of the death of Malcom X, by hosting the Malcom X Resurrection, Resistance and Resurgence Car Caravan event today

