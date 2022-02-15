Marlon James on building a fantasy world

Marlon James is the author of five books. His 2014 novel, “A Brief History of Seven Killings,” won the Man Booker Prize in 2015.

“Seven Killings” tells the story of post-colonial Jamaica through the voices of twelve narrators and spans decades of contemporary Jamaican history.

His latest work is a little different. The Dark Star Trilogy is a series of fantasy novels that take place in a fictionalized version of ancient Africa. There are monsters, violence, and an epic quest. It’s been called “an African Game of Thrones.”

The second book in the series, “Moon Witch, Spider King,” was released this week. James joins us to discuss creating a fantasy world and what’s next in the series.

