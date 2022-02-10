© 2021 KALW
The News Roundup — Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published February 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM PST
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice-chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, speaks during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Despite state after state easing masking restrictions in both indoor and outdoor spaces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend using masks in indoor settings.

The Republican National Committee censured two of its Congresspeople this week for participating in the inquiry into the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol. Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois were accused of participating in the persecution of Americans participating in “legitimate political discourse.”

Several states are redistricting ahead of the midterm elections. Republicans have raised objections in New York. Democrats have objected to Alabama’s new map. And in North Carolina, the state Supreme Court told Republicans to go back to the drawing board.

