Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 2/1/22

A bill to create a single payer health care system in California failed to meet a critical deadline yesterday and won’t go any further this year / Today marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year. Celebrations to welcome the “Year of the Tiger” are taking place all over the Bay Area / California figures prominently in who President Joe Biden nominates to the U.S Supreme Court, following Justice Stephen Breyer’s announcement last week he’ll be retiring at the end of the court’s current term / California high school graduation rates didn't change much last school year compared with the previous year, according to data released by the California Department of Education earlier this month

