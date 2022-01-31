© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 1/28/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published January 31, 2022 at 11:40 AM PST
Murders and shootings increased significantly last year in San Francisco, according to annual data released by the city police department / Bridge structure work will cause Caltrans to close a freeway ramp along Highway 101 in Marin County beginning Friday evening / Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday a $2.3 billion settlement from major drug distributors over their role in the ongoing opioid crisis / A 700-acre fire that has been burning near Big Sur in Monterey County for nearly a week is now 70 percent contained, according Cal Fire

Kevin Vance
