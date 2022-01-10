© 2021 KALW
Chicago parents frustration grows as schools remain closed

WBEZ Chicago | By Susie An
Published January 10, 2022 at 1:29 PM PST

Public schools remain closed in Chicago Monday, the fourth day of a stalemate between the teacher's union and officials over COVID safety rules. Parents are increasingly frustrated.

Susie An
