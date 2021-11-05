The News Roundup — Domestic

It was a big week for elections around the nation. Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial election. Michelle Wu became the first-ever person of color to be elected mayor of Boston.

The Centers for Disease Control approved the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11. The announcement is timely given authorities’ predictions that the winter months could bring about a surge in case numbers.

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse began this week. Rittenhouse is accused of murdering two protesters in Wisconsin during protests over racial justice. The judge’s partiality has been called into question following a ruling that those Rittenhouse shot cannot be referred to as “victims.”

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5