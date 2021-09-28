© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

They Voted For Trump, And Then Biden. How Do These Swing Voters See Biden Now?

By Don Gonyea
Published September 28, 2021 at 2:08 AM PDT

Some swing voters who supported Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020's election are a bit unsure now. Some are still turned off by the ex-president but also uncertain about Biden and the Democrats.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.