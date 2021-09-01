Candyman, candyman…eh, let’s not risk it.

Yes, the Movie Club is digging into director Nia DaCosta’s horror film “Candyman” in which an urban legend comes to life after saying its name five times in a mirror.

The sequel uses the original 1992 film as a jumping-off point but adds a new layer of social commentary on gentrification and police brutality in a Chicago neighborhood.

We talk through the themes and why it’s renewed conversation about the Black horror genre. Beware, there will be spoilers.

